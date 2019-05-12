<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elder statesman and former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abubakar Tsav, has said that Nigeria would have been among developed nations if it had tapped the inventions of Biafra after the civil war.

According to him, failure to accept the Biafran technology after the war and the successive corrupt leadership Nigeria has had over the years have been responsible for the country’s poor development indices.

In an interview with The Sun, Tsav said: “I only pray that people who are coming now are those who have the interest of the people at heart and are God-fearing; they are not just there to make money, but are there to serve the nation.

“Since the end of the civil war, we have not been progressing as a nation because during the civil war for instance, when the Biafrans were confined to their territory, they had no option than to device a means of survival and they were able to manufacture bombs, mines, refine petroleum products, and other technological feats.

“If we had accepted them, by the time the war was over, by now we would have gone very far beyond where we are today; we would have been technologically advanced.

“We never attained that because we are not united, we are corrupt and selfish. If we had tapped the ingenuity of the Biafrans, those inventions, etc, Nigeria would have been far ahead than what we are today, but unfortunately, corruption came in because everybody wanted to make money for himself; that is why we are in this sorry state now.

“Through corruption, people are making so much money that they don’t know the number of houses they have, and that is why we are still struggling that we cannot produce ordinary toothpick in this country; we cannot produce handkerchief in this country. All these things are imported from different countries of the world. It is a big shame indeed.”