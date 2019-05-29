<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s computer group, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to pay local software firm SystemSpec all the funds due to it for the use of its software, Remita, to drive its Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The group also urged the Federal Government to intervene in the disputes between the Bank of Industry (BoI) and Omatek over default in the repayment of loans. It also wants an amicable settlement to be initiated by the government on the dispute between Chams and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Its President, Prof Adesola Aderounmu who spoke to reporters, said reneging on the agreement reached with SystemSpec by the government is a mockery of the Executive Order 5 which speaks to local content in the industry.

He said the government was indirectly killing local intellectualism and “a disturbingly high level of disregard for contracts entered into with indigenous firms compared with the ‘high level of respect’ accorded foreign counterparts.

“Despite official declarations, this in practical terms shows extremely low commitment to the implementation of the ICT Local Content Policy. It does not show much evidence exists of a structured approach to ensure Nigerian ICT firms are prepared by government to take advantage of emergent National ICT opportunities.”

Speaking to the problem between BoI and Omatek, he said the firm was dragged to court over alleged default in repayment of N5.81 billion which it obtained in 2012, lamenting that the court had since kept the indigenous OEM’s shop under lock and key.

He urged the government to prevail on BoI to acquiesce to the out-of-court settlement the company has proposed, stressing that it’s only a company that’s functional that will repay loans.

“Locking of the factory for over 24 months with goods worth billions of Naira is not in the best interest of any of the stakeholders.

“Allow the company to reopen for business. Some of the goods and materials for which the loans were sought would have been obsolete and rusted away.

“Omatek is a major employer of Nigerian youth. At peak production It can employ over 6000 teeming youth both directly and indirectly.

“Computer spares and consumables have expiry date as we know and if we are not careful; all the stock will rate zero value in no distant time,” he said.

He also urged the government to intervene in the rift between Chams and NIMC so that the firm can bounce back to its feet.

He said it’s only when all these major local ICT firms are doing well that the issues of unemployment and its attendant nefarious effects will be addressed, stressing that Omatek, at its peak, employed about 6,000 youths directly and indirectly.

He urged NIMC to enforce the Terms of the Mediation Agreement of December 19, 2017 to enable Chams Plc execute assigned business opportunities under the NIMC project, regain stability towards restoring its share valuation which has suffered massive erosion consequence of the plight on the NIMC project

He said: “That NIMC, in line with Clause 3.1 of the Terms of Agreement collaborate with Chams Plc to provide adequate financial cushion and compensation to CCL for the funds invested into the project already by CCL.

“CCL has indicated its immediate willingness and ability to perform its own side of the Terms of Agreement. Furthermore, under a conducive environment, CCL has indicated that it has the capacity and capability to enrol more than 50 million Nigerians annually and could, if well-empowered, issue the enrolees with National ID cards.”