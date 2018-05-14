The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command, Kaduna State, has confirmed that four persons died after they were accidentally crushed by a truck near the Kwangila flyover in Zaria, on Sunday night.

Mr Idris Yahaya, FRSC Head of Public Enlightenment and Assistant Unit Commander in the state, confirmed the accident in Zaria on Monday.

Yahaya said four others were injured during the accident, describing it as `pathetic’.

He said the accident occurred after the truck lost control while on high speed.

“The victims are made up of three men and a woman.

“The remains of those killed were taken to the mortuary at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Zaria, while the survivors are responding to treatment at the same hospital,” Yahaya said.