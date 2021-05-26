Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday, when truck drivers in Kano, blocked a major highway linking Kaduna-Abuja to protest and express their displeasure over the alleged shooting of one of their member’s truck’s tyres by a Customs officer.

The incident caused heavy traffic gridlock on the highway.

The truck driver in concern said his vehicle was inspected and cleared by the Nigeria Customs personnel to be carrying animal feed not “illegal or contraband goods,” but said the Customs later chased him and shot his front tyre.

While speaking with the chairman of the truck drivers, Babaji Sale, lamented that his members severally face challenges whenever they come in contact with the Customs, KAROTA and FRSC personnel.





The Nigeria Customs Public Relations Officer, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Abdullahi Lagos confirmed the incident

He told Nigerian Tribune that the command received a report that its personnel were involved in a confrontation with the trailer drivers which caused heavy traffic flow on the Zaria Road expressway.

The command spokesman, however, disclosed that an investigation has since been launched into the matter

He then reiterated that the Nigeria Customs personnel are not deployed on the roads to attack drivers or collect revenue on the road but to do their primary responsibilities as provided by the laws of the land.