A middle-aged man was on Tuesday crushed by a truck driver at the Bashorun-Idi Ape junction, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The driver whose name and identity are yet to be identified was said to be going towards Agodi-Gate axis from Iwo road before he met his untimely death.

According to eyewitnesses, two motorcycle riders approaching the junction at top speed had collided behind a truck who was also going enroute Bashorun from the Agodi-Gate axis but had crushed the victim unknowingly as a result of the accident.

It took the intervention of other road users who had stopped at the junction to give helping hands to the victim who called the attention of the truck driver to the accident.

The DAF truck with registration number Gombe XB 911 AKK conveying goods was said to be going to the Bashorun axis when he stormed the scene of the accident.

All the eye witness at the scene of the incident confirmed that the truck driver was not in any way at fault. They blamed the crushed motorcycle rider for excess speed.

A mild drama played at out the scene when the owner of the crushed motorcycle slumped and collapse on seeing that his motorcycle was damaged beyond repair. It took the intervention of the onlookers to revive him and save the situation.

The witness also explained that the bike owner said the crushed victim had only a few minutes ago approached him to lend him the motorcycle to quickly get to somewhere urgent.

The truck driver and the remains of the crushed motorcycles were later taken to the nearby Testing Ground Police State, on the Iwo-Road axis.

The eyewitnesses in their separate remarks, however, appealed to the government to construct speed breakers on the newly constructed road to discourage excess speed by motorists and road users on the axis.