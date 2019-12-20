<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday said that three persons died while one person sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Bajaj motorcycle around Toll-Gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Clement Oladele, Sector Commander of FRSC, told newsmen in Ota, Ogun State, that the accident happened about 12.59pm on Thursday.

Oladele explained that the truck with registration number, KRD 72 XY, had brakes failure and the driver rammed it into a Bajaj motorcycle, marked AKM039 UP, conveying two female passengers who were just disembarking from the bike.

The sector commander said that five persons, comprising 3 male adults and two female adults, were involved in the accident.

According to him, a passerby died instantly while a female passenger later died after getting to the General Hospital, Ota.

“The corpse of the victims have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ifo, and the only survivor was receiving treatment at General Hospital, Ota,” he said.

The FRSC boss also said that the sum of N72,930 recovered from the scene of the accident and has been handed over to the victim’s relations.

Oladele commiserated with the family of victims and prayed that the Lord will grant them the fortitude to bear those losses.

He, however, asked motorists to drive cautiously with absolute concentration and give consideration to other road users, noting that some of the crashes were caused by non-adherence to traffic rules.