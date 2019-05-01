<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has received an application that would enhance intelligence sharing in the tracking of organised crime including money laundering and terrorism-financing.

EFCC Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the application was donated by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Orilade said that the application comprised a database to be supervised by the National Central Bureau (NCB), which was an interface between Interpol and national law enforcement agencies of countries through a i24/7 Gemini Project global communications system.

“Within the commission, the application will be managed by its Information and Communications Technology Department,” he said.

He said that Noha Amer, Interpol’s Project Officer, who led the delegation of the global police to the commission, disclosed that the United States was funding the project in four African countries.

They are Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Libya in a move that aims to detect and interdict stolen and illicit funds by organised criminals, mainly in the area of terrorism-financing, as it happened in Libya.

He said Amer explained that the project would see to the training of the commission’s operatives on programmes that included Interpol policing capabilities and standard operations.

“The training will commence after the installation of the NCB database,” Orilade said.