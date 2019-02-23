



Nigerian troops under Operation Lafiya Dole responded swiftly in the early hours of Saturday when Boko Haram Terrorists hit Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Multiple explosions were reported in Molai, Damboa Road, Bulumkutu Road and Njimtilo Road.

However, Nigerian troops have mobilised to the area to stop further incursions of the terrorists on a day Nigerians are going to the polls to elect their President and National Assembly members.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday announced the relocation of polling units in Buni Yadi, Yobe State to the state capital, Damaturu, over fears that the Boko Haram insurgents could strike.