At least 27 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been rescued and nine suspected spies for Boko Haram terrorists arrested in separate clearance operations by troops combating terrorism in Borno State, the Nigerian Army said on Tuesday.

Those rescued in the operations conducted in collaboration with Chadian Defence Forces (CDF) included 16 children, three women and eight men, a statement by Army Operations Media Coordinator Col Aminu Iliyasu said.

According to Iliyasu, 15 persons were rescued when troops of 7 Division Garrison, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 intensified clearance operations along Goni, Gambomi, Kadamari, Melim, Gondori and Jantilu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Among them were eight adult males, one adult female and six children. Preliminary investigation reveals that they spent three days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.

“They were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDP Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp,” he said.

Iliyasu said a similar operation at Ngoshe and Pulka, by troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area Ngoshe rescued 12 locals including two women and 10 children who were screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at Pulka IDP Camp.

On October 5, he said troops deployed at Njimtilo and Dalori areas conducted Operation Positive Identification at various checkpoints aimed at arresting fleeing Boko Haram criminals, informants, sympathisers and logistics suppliers.

“The troops conducted thorough searches and screening of pedestrians and commuters moving in and out of Maiduguri Municipal along Maiduguri-Damaturu-Bama Road. Those suspected to have links with the criminal insurgents were further investigated at a military facility.

“Similarly, troops while acting on information, arrested nine male suspects in a hamlet in Mainok general area. Preliminary investigation indicates that suspects are Boko Haram criminals’ spies. Suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation.

“In an unprecedented display of camaraderie and cooperation among the Lake Chad Basin countries, the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi in company of Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu and the Commander Chadian Defence Forces Col Bohkit Ali of Multinational Joint Task Force conducted a joint fighting patrol to Strong Response Area (RA) Gubio at about 12pm on October 6.

“On arrival at the troops location at RA GUBIO, the 3 commanders took turn to congratulate the troops on their recent exploits against criminal elements within their Area of Responsibility and also enjoined them to remain steadfast in the fight against the criminal insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai wishes to call on well meaning Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army with information to effectively tackle the myriad of security challenges bedevilling our nation,” he said.