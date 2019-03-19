



The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, said troops in Adamawa State repelled Boko Haram attack, yesterday evening, on Michika.

A statement from Army spokesman Colonel Sagir Musa said the terrorists met their Waterloo and suffered heavy casualties when they attempted to infiltrate Michika in Adamawa State.

He said at about 7.20 pm, gallant troops of 115 Task Force Battalion deployed at Lassa in Borno State received a distress call from vigilantes at Maikadiri village on movement of suspected BHTs along Road Maikadiri – Shuwari enroute Michika.

Musa noted that the troops immediately organized blocking positions and swooped on the terrorists which led to exchange of fire.

He said: “The terrorists attempted to escape but were intercepted and suppressed with heavy volume of fire.”

“Consequently, the gallant troops, with reinforcement from 143 Battalion Gulak, engaged the terrorists on Two Front Coordinated Attacks. The BHTs were completely routed by the troops, neutralizing many of them while others fled in disarray due to superior firepower,” he added.

Musa added that: “As a result, they hastily evacuated most of their corpses under the cover of darkness.”

He said the area has been dominated by troops and the situation is under control.

Musa said Items captured from the terrorists included; One Ford vehicle, two Toyota Starlet vehicles loaded with foodstuffs, one motorcycle and one tyre inflating machine.

He said calm has since returned to the city, calling on inhabitants of the town to report the presence of strange faces in their localities and go about their normal businesses.