Soldiers Tuesday repelled an attack by Boko Haram at Gulak, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The troops reportedly seized two gun trucks from the Boko Haram fighters during the encounter.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers had mobilised from Gulak the previous night to intercept the insurgents following an intelligence report of an impending attack on the town.

The immediate past council chairman of Madagali, Muhammad Yusuf, commended the military leadership in the area for their dedication and bravery.

He called for deployment of more troops and equipment to secure lives and property.

“Most of the villages have been deserted due to insurgency attacks, but this kind of victory by our soldiers can bring hope to the residents. The state governor has expressed willingness to ensure security”, he said.

A resident, Salihu Salimu said: “The military is now taking the war to the insurgents. We are very happy with the development. This is what people are discussing in the market and in their houses.”