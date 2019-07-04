<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, on the 212 Tank Battalion at Gajigana in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno.

The development came barely two days after the troops repelled similar attack by the insurgents on troops’ location at Goniri in Yobe.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the scene of the attack.

Biu disclosed that the insurgents on gun trucks attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location on Wednesday night, adding that they met stiff resistance by the troops.

He explained that the troops with support of the Nigeria Air Force engaged the insurgents in fierce battle and repelled the attack.

Biu revealed that the troops killed a number of the insurgents, recovered two gun trucks and high caliber ammunitions from the attack.

The commander added that the army had initiated a new operation, code named ‘Halaka Dodo’, to rout out remnants of the insurgents hibernating at Gwoza-Mandara Mountains, Lake Chad basin and northern part of the state.

Biu warned people in the region against collaborating and supplying logistics to the insurgents, noting that the action was undermining the nation and the efforts of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the northeast.

He also called on the insurgents still in the bush to surrender, stressing that the army was ready to flush them out of their enclaves.

The commander conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to the troops over their gallantry and professionalism in defeating the insurgents and discharging their constitutional mandate.

Biu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the provision of equipment and improvement of troops’ welfare to ensure successful implementation of the counter insurgency operation.