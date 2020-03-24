<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have recovered 27 assorted arms and a large quantity of ammunition from Agatu Local government area of Benue.

According to the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the OPWS troops, in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces as well as 72 Battalion troops in the early hours of yesterday (Monday), carried out a cordon and search operation in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area.

The operation, Onyeuko said, was to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes on Monday, 23 March 2020.

“During the operation, the bandits fled from the area abandoning their weapons.





He listed items recovered from the two settlements to include one double barrel gun, 19 locally-made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump action rifle among other accoutrements.

The acting Director Defence Media Operations said normalcy had returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm.

“Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourages the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive,” the statement concluded.