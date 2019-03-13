



The troops of operation sharar Daji in Zamfara state have recovered 27 Ak 47, 168 round of 7.62 mm special ammunitions from bandits that are terrorizing villages around the state.

This was unveiled by the army spokesman of operation, Major Clement Abiade via WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Abiade explained that 47 motorcycles, a golf wagon 1rocket propelled Gun tube and 3 pounds of marijuana were also recovered in a redoubled effort by the military to derail activities of bandits in the various towns and villages across the state.

He stated that the army has neutralized 55 suspects and a total of 24 bandits informants were arrested.

According to him, kidnappers were also arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Abiade also disclosed that air component of operation sharar daji has carried out several air strike around Kagara, Gando, Fankama, Fete and Dumburun forests which resulted to the recovery of 61 rustled cattle and rescue of 760 abductees that consists of men, women and children abducted from various communities across the state.

The troops operation further led to the return of over 1000 IDP’s from Maru local government area.

Abiade lamented that the “feat was not achieved without supreme sacrifice being paid by one officer, two soldiers and a vigilance group member, who paid the supreme prize during the encounter with bandits in Kagara forest.”

Abiade stated that the force commander and men of the operation sharar daji remain resolute to the mandate of tackling armed banditry in Zamfara state.