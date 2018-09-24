The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has embarked on a 3-day operational visit to the frontline, traversing the Division’s deployments in Bama and Gwoza Local Governemnt Areas of Borno State.

He, therefore charged troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE stationed at Firgi, Pulka, Gwoza, Banki, Konduga and Alau Dam respectively, to prosecute the war on terror with diligence, vigor and a robust aggressive posture.

He made this statement, during a frank heart-to-heart interaction with troops at the various military locations. He also addressed wide ranging issues bordering on discipline, equipment and welfare.

He commended the troops on their operational readiness and assured them of regular visit and engagements to the frontline.

He also charged them to confidently prosecute the fight against the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) with more diligence and alertness.

He stressed further that, more equipment required to prosecute the war was receiving the desired attention at the appropriate superior authority while their welfare is constantly being addressed by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

He also assured them that, promotion was being processed for qualified soldiers and urged them not to be distracted by the social media activities of mischief makers including enemies of peace and security in Nigeria, pointing out that, they should remain discipline, resilient, dogged and work in synergy at all times to combat the insurgents.

The Acting GOC was received in Gwoza, Pulka and other locations under the 26 Task Force Brigade by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Sanusi Dahiru, who conducted him round after inspection of Quarter Guard.

He was also received at 151 Battalion in Banki, 222 Battalion in Konduga, and Alou Dam by the Acting Brigade Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Colonel Adamu.

The Acting GOC was accompanied on the visit by Commanders and Principal Staff Officers of 7 Division Nigerian Army.