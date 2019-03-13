



The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralized between Borno and Yobe axis when they attempted to overrun a military base.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, said following the feat the Chief of Army staff; Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, sent words of encouragement to the troops for their gallantry.

Colonel Isa explained in a statement that some of the fleeing terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds, while their gun trucks and weapons were destroyed.

He said: “The dogged troops of 152 Battalion successfully crushed some members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) when they attempted to infiltrate their location Wednesday, 11 March 2019 at about 1900hrs around Bula – Yobe, Banki axis in Borno State.

“The Terrorists in their futile attempt came in with several Gun Trucks mounted with Anti-Aircraft Guns and Motorcycles.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power and inflicted heavy casualty on the BHTs and their equipment.

“The fierce gun battle set confusion and disorganisation in the terrorists’ camp, withdrawing in disarray while the troops gave them a hot pursuit.

“In that process, unconfirmed numbers of terrorists were neutralized while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

“A Gun Truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and several Motorcycles belonging to the BHTs were destroyed while one Gun truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and Mortar Carrier were captured from the terrorists.

“The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu extolled their effort and sacrifice and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s special commendation for their dogged fighting spirit and brilliance. He urged them to maintain the aggressive posture and sustain the offensive.”