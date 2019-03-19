



The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that troops of 115 Task Force Battalion and 143 Battalion in two front coordinated attacks have successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists in Michika, Adamawa State.

According to the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised during the encounter, with some of them fleeing with gunshot wounds.

Colonel Musa said in a statement issued in Abuja that the terrorists attacked Michika late night on Monday, but were dealt with severely by troops who organized blocking positions against them.

He said the terrorists also hurriedly made away with dead bodies of some of their fighters.

Colonel Musa said: “Boko Haram terrorists met their Waterloo and suffered heavy casualties yesterday evening the 18th of March 2019 when they attempted to infiltrate Michika in Adamawa State.

“At about 7.20 pm, gallant troops of 115 Task Force Battalion deployed at Lassa in Borno State received a distress call from vigilantes at Maikadiri village on movement of suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Road Maikadiri – Shuwari enroute Michika.

“The troops immediately organized blocking positions and swooped on the terrorists which led to an exchange of fire. The terrorists attempted to escape but were intercepted and suppressed with heavy volume of fire.

“Consequently, the troops with reinforcement from 143 Battalion Gulak engaged the terrorists on Two Front Coordinated Attacks.

“The BHTs were completely routed by the troops, neutralizing many of them, while others fled in disarray due to superior firepower.

“As a result, they hastily evacuated most of their corpses under the cover of darkness. The entire area has been dominated by own troops and the situation is completely under control. Items captured from the terrorists include One Ford vehicle, two Toyota Starlet vehicles loaded with foodstuffs, one motorcycle and one tyre inflating machine.

“Further exploitation is to be conducted this morning. Calm has since returned to the city and inhabitants of the town are hereby enjoined to report the presence of strange faces in their localities and go about their normal businesses.