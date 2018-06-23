Troops of 20 Battalion on confidence and fighting patrol to Dem village, ahead of Mayolope general area arrested three bandits suspected to be masterminds of arson on Fulani settlement and looting of valuables items at Kpanikwa village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Items recovered included one teargas canister, two dane guns, 12 knives, 10 bows and six rolls of arrow, 12 machetes, two catapults, one pick axe, one military belt, two mobile police caps, assorted charms, six native caps and one war flute.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.

In another development, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Baluma Biu, has called for more collaboration and synergy among security agencies.

Big made this statement during his visits to Heads of Security Agencies in Maiduguri, Borno State.

His first port of call was the headquarters of the Borno State Police Command, where he was received by the Commissioner, Damian Chukwu.

He also pointed out that his visit was to acquaint himself with the police high command and to seek for robust synergy as well as cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the Police, especially in the area of information sharing.

He attributed successes recorded by the Division to the support and cooperation from security agencies and the good people of Borno State.

In his response, Chukwu, while congratulating Biu on his new appointment, thanked him for the visit and assured him of his command’s continuous cooperation.

He applauded the Division for the success recorded in the fight against insurgency.

In the same vain, Biu also visited the Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State, where he commended the NSCDC for its supportive role in the ongoing fight against insurgency and charged them to be proactive and diligent in their duties .

The state Commandant of the Corps, Abdulahhi Ibrahim, thanked the Acting GOC for providing needed leadership, stressing that collaboration and synergy is what is required to dismantle social vices in society.

Similarly, the Acting GOC was also at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, where he was received by the Director, Kankia Suleiman Husseni, who briefed him on the activities of the department.

In another development, the Acting GOC has charged officers of the Division to respect rules of law and respect for human right while carrying out their constitutional roles.

He made this assertion at the graduation ceremony of Inter-Agency Workshop for Focal Points of the Nigerian Army on protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Maiduguri.

He also called on them to make use of the opportunity provided by the training to acquaint themselves on skills that is very variable to contend Contemporary challenges in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for the Nigerian Army.

Big also emphasised that the training will also create awareness and build capacity among troops of the Division.

Earlier in her remarks, the resource person and the Coordinator Gender Based Violence, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Sylvia Opinia, thanked the Acting GOC for providing enabling environment for the training.