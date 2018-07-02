The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops killed five Boko Haram insurgents in a clearance operation at Anadawa village in Borno.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that the troops engaged the insurgents following a tip-off and recovered arms and ammunition.

“Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on June 30, while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno, neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip-off,” he said.

Chukwu said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle; one magazine; four Dane guns and rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The army spokesman also disclosed that the troops repelled an attack coordinated by the insurgents at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

“Unfortunately two civilians lost their lives while three others sustained injuries,” Chukwu said, adding that one AK 47 rifle was recovered from the terrorists during the encounter,” he said.

He also said that 32 Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to troops in various locations in Borno, and were being screened and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities.

The army spokesman advised members of the public to report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the Law Enforcement Agencies.