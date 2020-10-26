



The troops of Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and neutralized several fighters at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis as well as at Jumacheri near Damasak in the northern part of Borno State.

It was gathered that Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the two target areas destroyed some terrorists’ camps and neutralized dozens of them.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, also confirmed this to newsmen in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.





The senior military officer said, “This was achieved through separate air interdiction missions carried out on 21 and 22 October 2020 on the heels of Human Intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating that several terrorists had assembled at the 2 locations in preparation to launch attacks against nearby troops’ positions.”

The soldiers in the northeast had in recent times brought down no fewer than 10 hideouts of the insurgents some areas in Lake Chad basin.