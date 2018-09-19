Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed five Boko Haram members terrorising Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadobe villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade on Tuesday killed the terrorists in a joint trans-border operation with the Cameroonian Defence Forces, a statement from the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said.

According to Chukwu, the joint exercise codenamed Operation Rainbow 15, was conducted from Saturday 15 – Sunday 16 September 2018.

Chukwu explained that the army discovered the terrorists’ bases in Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadode areas of the state from where they launched attacks on villages in Cameroon and Nigeria.

He, however, stated that troops were able to recover some items during the joint trans-border operations including three AK-47 rifles, two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Shells, One primed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Belt.

Others are two motorcycles, Eight bicycles, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Vest and One Boko Haram flag.

The army’s spokesman also appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movements or activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.