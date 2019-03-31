<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says it has killed five suspected Boko Haram insurgents in collaboration with soldiers deployed in Borno State.

MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, disclosed this in a statement in N’Djamena, Chad explaining that the soldiers also arrested three suspects while three other suspects surrendered to troops in Cameroon.

“Troops of the MNJTF and national forces operating in Doro Naira and Ngolom environs made contact with Boko Haram terrorists and at the end of the engagement, five terrorists were killed, three captured, while others fled,” Colonel Antigha revealed.

“Two out of the three captured terrorists were eventually killed when the vehicle conveying them went over a roadside bomb planted by Boko Haram themselves. Tired of waiting for the unrealised Boko Haram Caliphate, three Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of MNJTF Sector 1 in Balgaram, Cameroon.”

The MNJTF spokesman said the task force was determined to deal with the violence orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad area, adding that they have continued to inflict human and equipment casualties on them over the last few days, in conjunction with national forces.

He noted that a series of offensive engagements were conducted across the Areas of Responsibilities in Chad, Nigeria, and Niger Republic while some achievements have been recorded

Items recovered included a gun truck and assorted ammunition said to have been abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram fighters.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has reacted to the recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, north-east Nigeria.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, described the attacks on communities in southern Borno as the last kicks of a dying horse.

He said this on Saturday shortly after returning from a weeklong tour of operational areas in the central and southern parts of the state.

Despite the pocket of attacks carried out by the terrorists recently in Borno, Brigadier General Biu insisted that the morale of the troops remained very high.

“Like we continue to say, it is the last kick of the dying horse for the few of them that are marauding but the good thing is we are following them, smoking them in their enclaves telling them there’s no hiding place,” he said.

“Yes! they will look for soft targets within the theatre but the most important thing is whatever they have got, we match them strength to strength; force to force and we have continued to check them out of those enclaves.

“We are quite in a hurry to finish up the business.”