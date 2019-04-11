<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The military say troops have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram fighters who attempted to attack Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Tuesday.

In a statement by the acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt Njoka Irabor, the military said government forces killed scores of the insurgents in an ambush.

The statement read, “Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully ambushed and exterminated many Boko Haram terrorists.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals a few metres away from Maisandari community on the outskirts of Damaturu.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops and well-coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Consequently, many terrorists met their waterloo. Some were also wounded.”

Irabor listed some of the items recovered from the gangsters as two gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, a 60 millimetre mortar, four AK 47 rifles, a general purpose machine gun and 1,245 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO).

He said troops had embarked on a hot pursuit operation to capture the terrorists who escaped.