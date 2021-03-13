



Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have neutralized two bandits during a night ambush operation along the Gwagwada-Chikun road in Chikun local government area.

Newsmen gathered that the bandits approached on two motorcycles, and on springing the ambush, returned fire in an attempt to charge through.

They were however overwhelmed, and two bandits were neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds.





The Commissioner Internal Security and Homes Affairs Samuel Aruwan in a statement said items recovered along with the corpses included one motorcycle, one locally made rifle, a mobile phone, and some wraps of Indian Hemp.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai congratulated the troops for the successful operation while praising their pro-active disposition.