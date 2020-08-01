



No fewer than 80 bandits have been killed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States of the North-West region in the last one month.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Nigerian Army, Benard Onyeuko, made this known during a press conference on Saturday while reviewing the activities of Operation Sahel Sanity since it commenced operations on July 6, 2020.

He also revealed that 17 kidnapped victims were rescued while seven AK47 rifles, 16 Dane guns, amongst other dangerous weapons were recovered from the bandits.

Onyeuko said, “The people of the North-West Zone felt the immediate impact of the operation with the tremendous successes achieved within the short period of time. The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity within the period under review have carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence-building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States.





“So far, in all the operations conducted, 80 armed bandits have been neutralized, a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams recovered; 33 suspected bandits arrested; 7 AK47 rifles, 1 GPMG and 16 Dane guns captured; 17 kidnapped victims rescued and 14 bandits’ informants and collaborators arrested. Also, several bandits camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

“This achievement is further evident by the active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the locals with reduced fear of threats in their localities.

“The gallant troops continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.”