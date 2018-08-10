The Nigerian Army has killed seven members of Boko Haram in a successful attack to repel rampaging insurgents in Gundari, Guzamala Local Government area of Borno state.

The troops carried out the operation on Thursday in response to a coordinated attack by Boko Haram insurgents on a military formation.

The troops also wounded many insurgents in the attack, Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, said.

Media reports had earlier indicated that dozens of the insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons had on Aug. 6 lunched a surprise attack on the troops’ location in the area.

Nwachukwu explained that the troops successfully repelled the attack, killed seven insurgents while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also disclosed that eight soldiers sustained injuries during the attack.