



The Nigeria Army said its soldiers fighting in the counter-insurgency war in the North East have killed five terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said soldiers from Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, killed the terrorists while on a fighting patrol at Gara village in Northern Borno.

Gen. Chukwu said some of the injured terrorists escaped when they could no longer stand the firing power from the soldiers.

The Army spokesman, in the statement said, “Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force while on fighting patrol to Gara village in Northern Borno on Friday 5 October 2018 encountered suspected Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Five members of the Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised during the encounter following the superior fire power of the troops while others escape to a nearby bush with gunshot wounds. Items recovered included:

Four AK 47 rifles. Five Magazines. 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. 8 rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition. 11 mobile phones. Assorted drugs. Cooking utensils. Some quantity of provisions. Six Horses.

“The public is therefore advised to report any suspicious movements or activities in their area to the security agency for prompt action”