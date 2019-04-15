<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty-seven suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) were on Saturday killed by troops of Sector 1 Operation Dole and Cameroonian Defence Forces in Borno State, the army said Monday morning.

The terrorists, according to army spokesman Sagir Musa, a Colonel, met their waterloo during an encounter with the troops carrying out clearance operations in northern parts of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

Musa said the troops recovered five gun trucks, several motorcycles, five AK47 rifles, an automatic revolver galil rifle, a G3 rifle, two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), two anti-aircraft guns, four rocket-propelled gun tubes, a PK machine gun, an M21 rifle and locally made dane gun.

Others include five rocket-propelled gun tube bombs, 1,000 assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition, five AK47 Magazines, several links of 12.7mm, a Land Cruiser buffalo, a Nissan GT, a Land Cruiser destroyer as well as a flag and grinding machine.

“There is no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian Forces.

“Coordinated military operation is ongoing especially in the fringes of Gombaru-Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with the fleeing bandits running out from Multinational Joint Task Force’s (Op YANCIN TAFKI) onslaught on their hideouts,” he said.