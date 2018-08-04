The Force Information Officer of the operation, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

“In continuation of the ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI, the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.”

He said during the encounter at DABAN-DOKA village near Dansadau, troops laid an ambush for bandits’ identified routes where 20 bandits were neutralised.

“Some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burnt.

“In one of the troops encounter with the bandits, two notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza, were eliminated in Yanwari ward near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya villages near Dansadau all in Zamfara.”

According to him, during recent clearance operation along Mashema, Kwadi, kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits.

However, due to the overwhelming military firepower, a reasonable number of the bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze.

This successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons to their villages in Zurmi Local Govt Area.