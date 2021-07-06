Troops kill 11 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said its troops have killed 11 terrorists in separate operations in Borno State over the last three days.

It said troops attached to the 82 Division Task Force Battalion, while on patrol in the Ngoshe-Ashigashiya area, neutralised five suspected Boko Haram members during a gun duel.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement titled, ‘Operation Hadin Kai: Troops on trail of terrorists recover arms and ammunition, truck of petroleum oil and lubricant’, dated July 4, in Abuja, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “Troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe-Ashigashiya, about 12km from the unit’s location, have made contact with elements of Boko Haram terrorists at Daushe.

“The troops, who fiercely engaged and sustained heavy gun fire on the terrorists during the encounter, neutralised five terrorists, compelling the terrorists’ group to retreat in disarray into the Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds.

“On further exploitation after the gun battle, the gallant troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (special).”