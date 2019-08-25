<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops military manning a checkpoint in Adamawa State have intercepted six mine resistant vehicles transported into the country illegally.

It was gathered that soldiers from Nigerian Army 23 Armoured Brigade in Yola seized the military equipment in Fufore Local Government Area.

Newsmen learnt that the Nigerian Army headquarters has directed an urgent investigation into the discovery. Sources said the equipment had been handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, S.G. Mohammed, handed over the vehicles to the comptroller of Customs in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, Olumoh Kamaldeen, in Konkol, Fufore LGA yesterday.

A reliable source at the brigade, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the development was true and that the army headquarters would soon issue a statement.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inducted into service another EC-135 Helicopter, NAF 549, which was reactivated locally by NAF personnel in collaboration with some technical partners from within and outside Nigeria.

The induction of NAF 549 took place yesterday at the NAF 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG) in Port Harcourt.

This achievement signifies the substantial progress the Service has made in its bid to continually build capacity to cope with technological advancements in the field of military aviation and further prosecute the various ongoing operations in the country.

Newsmen recall that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was in Port Harcourt in 2018 to unveil an Mi-35P helicopter, NAF 531, after an in-country life extension programme which was successfully conducted in Nigeria for the first time since the helicopterS was inducted into the Nigerian Air Force in Year 2000.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the CAS, who spoke during the ceremony, noted that the addition of the newly re-activated EC-135 helicopter would be a force multiplier in the effort of the Service to secure the lives and property of Nigerians as well as protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He added that the successful in-country reactivation of the helicopter has enabled the NAF to save scarce foreign exchange that would have been expended in carrying out the Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) abroad.

He explained that the in-country reactivation has enabled the transfer of required skills and expertise to NAF technicians, thereby helping the Service build additional capacity to sustain its operations.

“This is in line with the Service’s projected end state, which is to ensure that in the near future, the NAF would have sufficiently domiciled the technical expertise and technological know-how to conduct the full spectrum of maintenance activities locally using its own engineers, technicians and resources,” he said.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that in order to ensure adequate manning and capacity building for the crew of its various helicopter fleets, the Service was conducting various initial and advanced training for NAF helicopter pilots both locally and overseas.

He disclosed that the Service recently approved the training of 10 helicopter pilots by Cobham Helicopter in the United Kingdom.

“We have also commenced the tactical training of NAF helicopter pilots at the 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group (405 HCTG), Enugu, in order to build their capacity to function more effectively in complex air-ground environments. All these efforts are being made to enable the NAF build its core competencies towards the employment of air power in the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities”, he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar further restated his commitment to enhancing the welfare of personnel through the provision of conducive work and home environments for personnel and their families to enable them continue to put in their best in support of the various internal security operations across the country.

This, he said, would include the provision of additional married accommodation for Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) in Port Harcourt as well as the eventual upgrade of Air Force Secondary School, Port Harcourt, to a boarding school.

The CAS also used the opportunity to express the profound gratitude of the Service to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the priority given to NAF’s efforts in maintaining its platforms and equipment as well as the support given to acquire new platforms such as the A-29 Super Tucano, JF-17 fighter aircraft, Mi-35M, Augusta A-109 Power and AW-139 helicopters.

The reactivation programme of NAF 549, which had been unserviceable since June 2013 before its handover to the NAF in 2016, commenced on 10 January 2018, with critical assessment of the helicopter. The entire work was completed in June 2019.

The helicopter is one of the three EC -135 helicopters inherited by the NAF from the NNPC. The other 2 EC 135 Helicopters, NAF 547 and NAF 548, had been reactivated in-country and had since been deployed for operations.

A military operation by the Nigerian Air Force has killed scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed their hideout at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole on 23 August 2019 carried out devastating air strikes on the location as part of missions in the ongoing Operation Green Sweep 3.

He noted that the location was designated for attack based on credible Intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that established the settlement as a major hub of terrorists’ activities. Consequently, the ATF detailed two Alpha Jets to attack the target area.

He said “the air strikes were synchronized for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the BHT hideout and killing several of their fighters, as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) footage.”

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ – the military force fighting terrorism in the North-East – Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has stated that Boko Haram insurgents are making money from selling fish.

He said this on Friday when four trucks loaded with smoked fish allegedly belonging to the insurgents were intercepted by security operatives on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The general said one of the military’s strategies is to cripple the insurgents’ economy.

He said troops have discovered that the insurgents have been using proceeds from the sale of fish to sustain their activities.

“Fishing is one of the major sources of income that boosts the Boko Haram economy. Unfortunately, people from liberated areas who have no regards for lives and properties, or regards for the national cause to end this insurgency, and the common criminals who make money from everything, do go to Boko Haram camps, buy this fish, then bring it to sell in our markets,” he said.

“So, with that, Boko Haram now has a running economy that is generating funds for their dastardly activities.”