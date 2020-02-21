<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Troops of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) has recorded another significant success as part of its continuing operations against armed banditry and all other forms of criminality in Zamfara state.

According to a statement signed by the acting Force Information Officer of the Operation, Ayobami Ayo-Orisan, and made available to journalists in Sokoto on Friday, the troops conducted clearance operations between February 10 and 20th, with ambushes and fighting patrols in several locations across the state such as: Tungar Mata, Tuduki, Kawaye and Mararaban Kawaye villages in Anka Local Government Area.

Also affected are Moriki town in Shinkafi Local Government Area, Belhi, Ruwar Kura, Kyaram, Gallai and Shirkai villages of Bukkuyum Local Government Area, all in Zamfara state.

Others are Tsauwa, Dankar and Yan Gayya villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state and Gallai, Shirkai and ‘Yarkuka villages in Kebbi state.

” The operations resulted in the interception of a large ammunitions cache of 4,630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition around Moriki town in Shinkafi, neutralization of 13 bandits with several others wounded, arrest of 8 suspected bandits ( including a female) and the recovery of the following items: 7 AK-47 rilfes, 8 loaded magazines, 22 Motorcycles, 2Dane gun, 4GSM phones and 30 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit(Petrol)

“Troops also intercepted suspected drug counterfeiters and drug dealers with 350 cartons of fake “PECOL” drugs and a sizeable consignment of suspected Indian Hemp in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara state respectively.

“The fake “PECOL” drugs which were being smuggled from Niger Republic through Jibia, were carefully concealed behind bags of fresh pepper in a J5 Bus with registration number RMY 156 XA Katsina to avoid any suspicion. However, careful scrutiny of the vehicle by the troops led to the discovery of the fake drugs.





“Troops deployed in Shinkafi Local Government also intercepted another vehicle conveying a suspected drug dealer with a large quantity of Indian Hemp carefully concealed inside a carton”.

The statement further said that suspects and exhibits have duly been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) respectively for further prosecution and destruction of the drugs.

He reassured that the ongoing operation against banditry and all forms of criminality will continue until peace is restored in Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

“Troops of OPHD remain highly motivated, determined, disciplined and professional in executing this mission in line with extant Rules Of Engagement (ROE) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Force Commander OPHD and Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande duly uses this medium to reassure the good and peace-loving people of Zamfara and all other neighbouring states of their safety”

He, however, urged and equally encourages the residents of the states to support the operation by providing timely and credible information to OPHD troops through the dedicated emergency telephone numbers, earlier provided to the general public, to ensure prompt and efficient action.

The force commander also warns all recalcitrant bandits and their cohorts to immediately lay down their arms and embrace the on-going peace process or face full military action.