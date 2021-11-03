Troops on high alert in Abuja over reports of planned attack on capital

There is palpable tension in Abuja, FCT, following security reports of a planned attack on the Nigerian capital by bandits and terrorists.

Security reports obtained by the military late Tuesday night indicated that attackers were planning to enter the FCT through the Abuja-Keffi expressway and other entry points.

Troops have been placed on high alert and are deployed to strategic locations where they are mounting security checkpoints to monitor, prevent and arrest any potential attackers.

The soldiers have mounted roadblocks at all entry and exit points into the FCT, and are conducting stop and search operations on specific vehicles and passengers.

The operation, which began midnight Tuesday, is said to have led to the arrest of some suspects who are now assisting the security operatives with useful information, it was gathered.

Motorists, especially those who live along the Abuja-Keffi expressway in areas like Kugbo, Karu, Jokwoyi, Orozo, Karshi, Nyanya, Mararaba, One-man village, Masaka, among other satellite towns, are finding it difficult traversing the road as a result of roadblocks mounted by soldiers of the Guards Brigade, who are responsible for the security of the President, his immediate family, VIPs, as well as the FCT and its environs.

Some residents told Daily Sun that they left their homes as early as 6:30 am but are yet to arrive at their places of work.

A military source, who does not want to be identified on print, told newsmen that similar checkpoints have been mounted around Abaji, Zuba and Bwari areas to arrest suspects before they gain access into the capital city.

The source said that the invasion of the University of Abuja early Tuesday morning by bandits who abducted some staff members and their families, may not be unconnected to the security measures, with troops in hot pursuit to apprehend the kidnappers.

The source further stated that while authorities are aware of the effect on residents, motorists and other road users of the security points mounted by the soldiers, the security of the FCT and its residents was crucial, asking that the public bear with the temporary inconvenience.

When contacted, the Commander of the Guards Brigade confirmed the security measures at checkpoints by soldiers.