Troops halt attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17

The troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, have rescued 17 civilians from being kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Auno village through the Rail Line adjacent to the community, but were quickly intercepted by troops in a fierce gun duel.

According to him, “further exploitation conducted by troops of 7 Division Garrison and 212 battalion, resulted in the successful rescue of the commuting civilians, who were abducted during the attack at Kontori along Maiduguri-Damaturu road”.

He said that the rescued civilians “have been adequately documented and handed over to officials of Rapid Response Squad for further action”.

“Recall that it was during the said attack that our troops were involved in a road traffic accident, while responding to a distress call from the area.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops’ commitment and decisive operations against the terrorists.

“Yahaya also expressed his readiness and resolve to support the troops with requisite logistics and welfare to enhance their operational efficiency,” he said.