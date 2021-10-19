Troops foil terror attack on Forward Operating Base in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI deployed alongside Cameroonian Defence Force have foiled an infiltration by terrorists on its camp at the Forward Operating Base, Wulgo, Borno on October 18, 2021.

Four members of the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram were killed during the failed infiltration attempt.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement read: “The troops swiftly responded with an overwhelming volume of fire and spontaneous reinforcement from the Battalion Headquarters, compelling the terrorists to retreat.

“Troops immediately carried out a hot pursuit and exploitation after the encounter, along the terrorists’ route of withdrawal and neutralised three BHTs. The gallant troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“In another development, four ISWAP/BHTs terrorists have met their waterloo on the same date, around 151 Battalion location. The terrorists were burnt beyond recognition, as their Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns ran over Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device. Own troops are currently conducting further exploitation ahead of the location to clear any surviving terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the efforts of the troops and charged them to remain aggressive and focused, as they dominate their areas of operational responsibility, in order to ensure complete extermination of the terrorists and restoration of normalcy.”