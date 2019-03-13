



Troops of 152 Battalion, on Tuesday, killed some members of the Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate their location around Bula-Yobe, Banki axis in Borno State.

A statement by Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division, Colonel Ado Isa, indicated that the terrorists came in with several gun trucks mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns and motorcycles.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power and inflicted heavy casualty on the BHTs and their equipment.

“The fierce gun battle set confusion and disorganisation in the terrorists camp, withdrawing in disarray while the troops gave them a hot pursuit.

“In that process, unconfirmed number of terrorists were neutralised while several others fled with gunshot wounds,” he said.

He added that a Gun Truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Gun and several motorcycles belonging to the BHTs were destroyed, while one Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Gun and Mortar Carrier were captured from the terrorists.

He said the theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu extolled their effort and sacrifice and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s special commendation for their dogged fighting spirit and brilliance.

The Spokesman added that the Army boss urged them to maintain the aggressive posture and sustain the offensive.