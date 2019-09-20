<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force and Nigerian Armed Forces have eliminated at least seven commanders of Boko Haram terrorists in Tumbus of Lake Chad region, Army Headquarters says.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa said that the neutralised commanders were Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu Kololo, Abor Kime, said to be of Arab origin and likely their ISIS trainer.

Others according to him are, Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye from Mali and Abu Hamza.

“All these were said to be commanders ofTumbus, controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with by the military bombardment.

“These names may not be real and may likely be nicknames.

“Nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities,” he said.

Musa disclosed that the troops were in a celebratory mood as a result of the successful operation.

Army spokesperson said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had commended the troops for the efforts and enjoined them to do more.