The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that troops of 72 Special Forces (SF) Battalion in Makurdi killed suspected mercenaries and averted a clash between two Tiv clans – the Shitile and the Ikyora.

Army spokesman Col. Sagir Musa explained in a statement that the troops laid the ambush on Monday after receiving information on a planned attack on Katsina-Ala town by suspected Shitile militia.

According to him, following the ambush, troops were able to recover one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two AK 47 rifles, 198 7.62 mm rounds of NATO ammunition, 16 7.63 mm rounds of Special ammunition, two vehicles and seven motorcycles.

Musa commended those who provided the information that led to the prevention of the clash and urged Nigerians to always be their “brother’s keeper’’.

He also called on the public to always give useful information to security agencies for decisive action.