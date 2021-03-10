



Troops of The Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force have been charged to descend more on Boko Haram terrorists and members of ISWAP as well as bandits.

The officers were specifically commended for their recent successful operations where they prevented Boko Haram fighters from mounting a barricade on the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway in Borno State.

Daily Trust had reported that the soldiers had on Sunday engaged the insurgents in a gun battle around Mainok and Jakana towns.

The NAF jet in an aerial mission hit the bandits at Gwagwada, Chikun, Kuduru, Chukuba, Erina, Kushaka, Dogon Gona, Kusasu, Sarkin Pawa, Kurebe and Falleli around the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries, killing a large number of bandits on motorcycles.





Reacting in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the Nigeria Youth Alliance through its President, Atanda Mojeed and Secretary, Okolie Madu, said the recent bombardment of bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna State clearly shows the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor other Service Chiefs are determined to wipe out criminal elements in the country.

NYA also noted that the operational visit of the CDS, service chiefs and other Principal Staff Officers of the Defence Headquarters and Services Headquarters to Operation HADARIN DAJI, Zamfara State, is a welcome development.

“We are glad they have gone to assess the ongoing military operation in the state, as well as appraise the combat and operational readiness of troops in the Area of Operations. We especially appeal to Nigerian Youths to eschew all forms of violence and support the Armed Forces of Nigeria ably led by General LEO Irabor,” the statement read.