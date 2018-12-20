Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have apprehended two female suicide bombers at Mushemiri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The army said in a Twitter post that the suspected suicide bomber and her accomplice were arrested on Wednesday night while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.

It said that the Improvised Explosive Devices vest strapped to her body was diffused; adding that investigation is still in progress.

“At about 9:30pm today December 19, 2018; a suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice were intercepted at Mushimari settlement in Konduga local government area of Borno while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.

“They were apprehended by the troops and the IEDs vest strapped to the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilised, a preliminary investigation is ongoing”.