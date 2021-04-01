



The Operation Safe Haven also known as the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and five Armed robbers for attempted kidnapping and robbery in at Lishin village, in Pengana Chiefdom in Bassa and Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dominic Onyemulu stated this while parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Jos and vowed to make his area of operation uncomfortable for kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“On the 16 of March, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call on an attempted kidnap of one Alh. Gambo Yawurp from his residence at Lishin village in Pengana Chiefdom Bassa LGA.

“Troops in collection with vigilante members and locals foiled the attempt kidnapping and arrested Mallam Yunusa Sale, Mallam Ibrahim Usman, Mallam Abdullahi Ya’u, Mallam Yakubu Buba, Mr. Azikwe Isahaya, Mallam Idi Audu, Alh. Jeji, Mallam Muhammadu Ishaku among others”.

He said the arrested suspects includes 11 from Kaduna, 4 from Bauchi, one from Kano and one from Plateau State and 7 motorcycle, a fabricated rifle, 2 live cartridges 13 cutlasses, 3 daggers, 15 cell phones and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

Gen. Onyemulu said the suspects who have confessed to the crimes would be arraigned to face the full wrath of the law.





Meanwhile, suspected bandits were allegedly killed a Police officer and injured two others at the residents of the former Minister of Youths and Sport, Hon. Damishi Sango on Wednesday night.

Daily Sun learned that the incident which occurred at about 9pm left one death, two injured and the former Minister and his wife were not hurt.

Plateau State Police Command confirmed the attack on Demishi Sango’s resident, a one time Minister of Sports and the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau by gunmen

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident and said gunmen attack the resident of the former Minister on Wednesday night.

“The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. I am not aware yet whether they were dispossessed of their rifles.

” Cp just left the scene of crime. A team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.The Former Minister and his family are not hurt.”

Eye Witness said two of the police personnel attached to Sango and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals and rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where one of the personnel was confirmed dead.