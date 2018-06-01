There was confusion at the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat on Friday when a trigger-happy Mobile Policeman (MOPOL) opened fire as the party’s flag bearer, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, arrived to a tumultuous welcome.

Former House of Representatives member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and three other party members were hit by the bullets fired by the unidentified cop.

Bamidele who was hit on the arm in the orgy of shooting was said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital at the time of filing this report.

Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, deputy governorship candidate, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde and other senior party figures escaped being killed.

They had all accompanied Fayemi from the Akure Airport to Ekiti State where they were received by unprecedented crowds of party supporters and residents in Ikere-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti.

The shooting which happened at about 5.00 pm happened as Fayemi and members of his entourage were making their way out of the party secretariat to continue the rally round the town.

The MOPOL officer who fired the gunshots was overpowered and disarmed by angry party members and given the beating of his life but was later saved by his colleagues from being killed by the angry mob.

Party members alleged that he was a fake MOPOL officer sent to disrupt the rally calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the shooting incident.

The culprit was trying to keep the surging crowd at bay when he suddenly opened fire but lost control by shooting sporadically in a wrong direction.

Party leaders carried Bamidele and other victims from the scene.

The angry party men disarmed the policeman and descended on him and smashed his head with sticks and other dangerous weapons before being rescued and taken to a safe custody.

The incident caused pandemonium at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti as residents scampered to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

The entourage was received by the state APC executive led by the Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe.

Before the shooting fiasco, Akeredolu and Fayemi, while addressing party leaders and members, declared the readiness of the APC to rescue Ekiti from poverty, hunger and underdevelopment.

Akeredolu applauded the party members for putting behind them the post primary crisis, saying with the crowd he saw today that Ekiti remains the stronghold of the APC.

Akeredolu said: “Fayemi has returned with full force to reclaim the land. He needs your support and this task shall be achieved in the mighty name of God.”

Fayemi said: “We are here to work for Ekiti and our party leaders and this we are going to do together because it is a collective responsibility”.

“We are going to work with everybody, including those who just decamped to our party, because we are one big family in APC.

“We shall win by the grace of God. Our case was like the case of a ram who moved backward to garner more strength. We are here to rescue Ekiti and it is a task we must achieve”.

Adeyeye, who joined the APC on Tuesday after twelve years in the PDP, said “Fayose is politically dead and buried.”

“I have returned home and my mission is to ensure that we killed Fayose politically by burying him.

“We shall mobilize well to achieve this task and by the grace of God, this is a must-win and must accomplished task for all of us.”

Earlier in the day, massive crowd trooped out in their thousands to welcome Fayemi into the state as the motorcade passed through Akure, Iju, Itaogbolu in Ondo State before the train reached Ekiti State.

There was a massive lockdown at Oke Osun, Odo Oja Oke’kere areas of Ikere where thousands of party faithful had gathered to welcome the flag bearer. The convoy arrived Ikere township at about 3.00 pm.

It took another one hour for the train to reached Ado-Ekiti where mammoth crowd was waiting to receive Fayemi and his team. They arrived the state capital at about 4.00 pm.

Enthusiastic residents held placards, banners and flyers with Fayemi’s portraits.

Fayemi was also welcomed by the Hausa, Ebira, Igbo and Urhobo communities, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), market women and commercial motorcycle riders.

Traffic was at a standstill along Ikere Road in Ado-Ekiti for about three with party members holding party on the highway.

Situation in Ado-Ekiti was calm as party members and other residents expressed surprise at the shooting incident.