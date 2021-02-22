



Passengers in the Kano metropolis have been stranded following the commencement of an indefinite strike by tricycle riders, otherwise known as Adaidaita Sahu, in the state on Monday.

They were on strike to resist the N100 daily tax enforced by the state government through the Kano State Roads and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) among other issues.

The riders said the action becomes necessary to avert what they described as extortion in the name of tax and other fines.

Most streets in the city have been deserted as only private cars, buses, taxis, motorcycles, and trucks are plying the roads.

Newsmen report that most middle-class commuters going to their workplaces and students going to school have resorted to trekking to reach their destinations.

This is the result of the absence of public mass transit service in the state.





The State Government had, on Sunday, however, unveiled plans to float a transportation company with 200 buses before the end of 2021.

Police fire shots

Meanwhile, youths suspected to be tricycle riders, have clashed with police operatives at Gyadi-Gyadi court road.

The police had fired shots in the air to disperse the youth who were trying to enforce the strike action declared for the tricycle operators in the state.

The youths, in their bid to enforce the strike order, resorted to attacking their colleagues for allegedly violating the order.

Some riders have had their vehicles wind shields smashed and passengers dropped from the vehicles.

The youth blocked the road and burnt tyres but police intervention has restored nomalcy in the area.