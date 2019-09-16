<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship election petition tribunal in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday upheld the election of Seyi Makinde as the governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Makinde as the winner of the governorship election held on March 9.

Not satisfied with the result of the election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, approached the election petition tribunal seeking the nullification of the election.

But, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Monday by Justice Sirajo Muhammed, the three-member tribunal said the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of corrupt practices, overvoting, improper accreditation, inaccurate ballot counting and non-compliance with the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

One of the lawyers of the petitioners, Akin Oladeji, said his legal team would study the full judgment and discuss with Adelabu on the next line of action.

“Until we study the full judgment, then, we will know the next line of action. This judgment has just been delivered and we need to look at everything which the court has decided and see whether to take it further.”

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Kunmi Mustapha, in his reaction congratulated Makinde on what he called resounding victory at the tribunal.

Mustapha in a statement released by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, said the judiciary should be commended for upholding the wishes of the people as demonstrated by the pattern of voting in the election.

The PDP said the tribunal has restored hope to Nigerians that judgment is not for sale.