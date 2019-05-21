<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice O. Ogundana, on Tuesday, dismissed the plea of the petitioner, Mr Blessing Agbomere, in a ruling on the application filed by his counsel, Mr Chika Adindu.

Agbomere is challenging the declaration of Mr Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

İn the application the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate had requested for the recounting and fingerprint assessment of the ballot papers used for the poll.

İn rejecting the application, the tribunal ruled that there was no provision in the Electoral Act as amended​ for the recounting of ballot papers after declaration of election results.

“At the place of voting, the polling officers can allow the agents to count.

“Recounting and fingerprint assessment does not have any correlation with errors or miscalculation; as a result, the application lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” the judge said.

The tribunal subsequently announced June 11 for the commencement of substantive hearing on the petition.