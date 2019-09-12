President Muhammadu Buhari in his goodwill message to the Esogban by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined members of Edebiri family, friends and well-wishes in celebrating an important and respected son of Bini Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage.

The Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Ifako-Ijaiye constituency 01, Temitope Adewale Adedeji (JAH) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for emerging victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In a press release signed by his Media Aide, Adewale also commended the PEPT for standing for the truth despite the pressures from all sides to subvert justice.

“While congratulating President Buhari for his deserved victory at the tribunal, we should also commend the Justice Mohammed Garba led five-man panel for the courage to do the needful.

“The PEPT has once again affirmed that Nigerians made the right choice by voting massively for President Buhari during the 2019 elections,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to support the Next Level agenda of President Buhari so as to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

