Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

“The judgement is a clear pointer to the fact that all processes and procedures for genuine election were followed during the election being challenged by the opposition party and its Presidential Candidate,” he said.

He said that the President was determined to continue doing the good work he started in his first tenure in office, from 2015 to 2019.

“More good things are coming under the rule of All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Newsmen recall that the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja seeking the nullification of the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23, 2019 poll.

But delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mohammed Garba dismissed all the grounds of the petition.