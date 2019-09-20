<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and state Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State on Thursday, dismissed the petition of Dayyabu Kalmalo challenging the election of Bello Ambarura.

Kalmalo of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) contested 2019 election for Illela Constituency in the State Assembly and was defeated by Ambarura of All Progressives Congress (APC), who is the current Majority Leader of the Assembly.

In his judgment, the tribunal Chairman, Justice Yusuf Ubale, dismissed the petition for want of merit and awarded no cost to parties.

Ubale said that the petitioners have failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law, adding that the witnesses presented hearsay evidence.

Reacting to the judgment, Ambarura attributed his victory to the Divine will of the Almighty Allah, while lauding his constituents for reposing an undying confidence in him.

“I am indeed very elated and grateful to the Almighty Allah for this resounding victory, again. Illela is a home of APC and it will remain so, in sha Allahu.

“This victory will spur me to do more, to ensure the development of my constituency, Sokoto State and Nigeria in general.”