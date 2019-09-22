<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday, upheld the election of governor Abdullahi Sule, as the winner of the March 9, governorship election in the state.

The chairman of the panel Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, in his ruling dismissed the petitioner’s suit challenging the election of governor Abdullahi Sule for lacking in merit.

The PDP and its governorship candidate in the March 9, poll David Umbugadu, had petitioned the Tribunal asking it to nullify Sule’s election for non compliance with the electoral law and guidelines.

The judgement which lasted for 8 hours, the Tribunal ruled in favour of Abdullahi Sule, declaring that the petitioner failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was a massive irregularities in that election as alleged before the Tribunal.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Abba also said that the petitioner, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Umbugadu, did not provide any factual proof that the Independent National Electoral Commission was wrong in returning Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress as duly elected.

The chairman therefore, dismissed the petitioner’s suit challenging the election of the governor for lacking in merit.

The INEC had declared governor Sule as the winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship elections with 327,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Umbugadu, who scored 184,281 votes.

Meanwhile, the counsel to the petitioner Gambo Enjea Affiku, ESQ, said that they would consult their client for the next line of action.