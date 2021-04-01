



Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have thrown their weight behind Parks and Recreation Department over radio, physical and other interactive sensitisation and enlightenment it is carrying out on the devastating effects of tree felling as well as it advantage in preserving it.

A resident of area 7 Garki Abuja, Moses Mathew, said severally people who fall trees without approval and dangers it portrays to the





environment are now changing their minds because of the current campaign.

Another resident, Sadiya Umar, said clean city like the FCT needs plantation and preservation of trees in order to compete with other great cities across the world.

“We are glad that a fellow woman in person of Hajia Riskatu AbdulAzeez is the director in charge of the department achieving this feat,” she said.